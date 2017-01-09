You are here

Four dead after Chile plane crash

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 06:44

A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people on Sunday, according to local officials.
The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio Bio region at approximately 1700 GMT.

Four passengers - a woman and three men - died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region's high winds.

It was not clear if the pilot was killed.

The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720km south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.

Investigations into the incident's cause are underway.

