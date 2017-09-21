You are here

Home > Transport

GE to sell corporate jets in cost-cutting move

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 7:41 AM

[NEW YORK] General Electric plans to sell its corporate jets in a cost-cutting move amid sluggish activity in key industrial divisions, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

"As we have said, we are executing on a plan to take out US$2 billion in cost by the end of 2018," the GE spokesperson told AFP.

"As part of that effort, starting today, we are reducing the Corporate Air Transport services and will use charter companies as needed."

GE owns several jets and helicopters that have been used by executives for global travel, both for efficiency and security.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company plans to sell the fleet, the spokesperson said.

GE has been under pressure on Wall Street as weak activity in its oil and gas and power divisions has pressured its earnings outlook.

Shares have fallen more than 23 per cent since January, even as the broader stock market has repeatedly hit new records.

The conglomerate in June announced that executive John Flannery would take over for longtime chief executive Jeff Immelt, who retired on Aug 1.

Mr Flannery is expected to unveil new austerity measures at his first major investor day as CEO on Nov 13.

AFP

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1bn

Sep 21, 2017
Consumer

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening