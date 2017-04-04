You are here

Home > Transport

German car sales jump in March on extra selling days

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 16:47

42028406 - 24_03_2017 - EUROZONE-ECONOMY_.jpg
Sales of new cars in Germany jumped the most in almost a year in March on two extra selling days, an industry source said, echoing signs of strong growth in other European auto markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Sales of new cars in Germany jumped the most in almost a year in March on two extra selling days, an industry source said, echoing signs of strong growth in other European auto markets.

Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest vehicle market increased about 11 per cent last month to around 360,000 autos, the source told Reuters on Tuesday on condition he not be identified because official sales data has not been published yet.

First-quarter sales in Germany were up about 6 to 7 per cent to around 845,000 vehicles from about 791,000 a year ago, the source said, helped by a total of three additional selling days.

Besides the statistical effect, sales in the three months through March were helped by an increase of about 9 per cent in private demand, the source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But registrations in April look set to shrink again as the long Easter weekend will reduce the number of selling days, he added.

Strong sales in Germany chime with double-digit gains in March already reported in Italy and Spain, Europe's fourth and fifth biggest markets in 2016.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening