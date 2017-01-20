You are here

Home > Transport

GM close to selling one of India plants to China's SAIC: sources

Sale of facility will allow GM to consolidate, modernise manufacturing capability at its plant near Mumbai
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

Detroit

AFTER an 18-month review, General Motors Co (GM) is nearer to resolving a raft of issues that have hobbled its US$1 billion strategy for India, one of the fastest-growing emerging markets for cars.

The strategy, announced in July 2015, includes selling one of its two Indian

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening