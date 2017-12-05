You are here

Home > Transport

GM enables drivers to order espressos, pancakes from the road

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 2:50 PM

BP_General Motors_051217_49.jpg
General Motors is about to enable drivers to buy coffee, find gas or parking and make restaurant reservations with just a touch of the dashboard.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] General Motors is about to enable drivers to buy coffee, find gas or parking and make restaurant reservations with just a touch of the dashboard.

The automaker will roll out the new feature on millions of existing 2017 and 2018 model-year vehicles starting Tuesday. Called Marketplace, the system links drivers to vendors including Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and Priceline.com to place take-away orders or make reservations with taps of their touchscreens.

"The average American spends 46 minutes per day on the road," Santiago Chamorro, GM's vice president of global connected customer experience, said at a press event in Detroit.

"We want to make this time more productive, more enjoyable and safer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move to add on-demand retail capabilities to personal vehicles comes at a time when GM is trying to establish itself as a tech heavyweight in the shifting mobility landscape.

As GM pushes deeper into the electric powertrains and autonomy of tomorrow, it also wants to meet the needs of increasingly connected drivers today. The Detroit-based carmaker calls Marketplace the auto industry's first on-demand commerce platform of its kind.

GM's service - which is made for use while driving - is initially limited to about a dozen vendors but the automaker wants to add other brands and capabilities as it expands the service.

Current offerings include reserving tables at TGI Friday's, ordering take-out from restaurants including Applebee's and IHOP, and pre-ordering coffees.

Drivers can also use Priceline to find hotel rooms, but they still have to use their phone to complete the reservation.

The service also lets drivers locate the closest Shell or Exxon Mobil gas stations, though in-dash payment for fueling isn't yet available.

GM has gotten a jump on other automakers when it comes to offering shopping services in the dashboard, said Mike Ramsey, a research director at Gartner.

"In North American and Europe, this is definitely advanced," Mr Ramsey said in an interview. "GM is definitely ahead of everybody."

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China amid slowing sales

India 'dream' plan to cut freight times to 14 hours from 14 days

Japan Airlines invests US$10m in supersonic jet company Boom

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

Nissan, DeNA schedule public tests of self-driving car service in Japan next year

Lamborghini drives into crowded SUV market

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening