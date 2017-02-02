You are here

Home > Transport

Grab to invest US$700m in Indonesia

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:46

37557584.1 (38581171) - 02_06_2016 - pixgeneric.jpg
South-east Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest US$700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
ST PHOTO

[JAKARTA] South-east Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest US$700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.

Grab's push in what has become its largest market is set to intensify the competition among ride-hailing firms in Indonesia. Grab's rivals in the country include US firm Uber Technologies Inc and home-grown app Go-Jek.

Grab will open a research and development (R&D) centre, start a new investment fund and develop its payment platform in Indonesia. It had also hired Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance.

Grab said its R&D centre in Jakarta will develop localised solutions such as algorithms to address the road regulations in the Indonesian capital. It will also invest up to US$100 million in early-stage start-ups or aspiring "technopreneurs".

Grab, which was co-founded by Harvard Business School graduate Anthony Tan, raised US$750 million in a funding round last September, more than a month after its Indonesian rival, Go-Jek, received US$550 million from investors including KKR and Warburg Pincus.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening