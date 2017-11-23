You are here
Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber riders and drivers, says CEO
The breach, concealed for a year, involved names, e-mail addresses, cellphone numbers
San Francisco
UBER said on Tuesday that hackers compromised personal data from some 57 million riders and drivers in a breach kept hidden for a year.
"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," said a statement from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi,
