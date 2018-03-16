You are here

Home > Transport

HNA-backed airlines begin paying overdue bills to fuel supplier

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 4:28 PM

file6zafg0k8oev1lvd3r8sc.jpg
Troubled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co.'s airline businesses have started paying back overdue jet-fuel bills, though they have yet to settle the amount owed in full, a state-owned supplier said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[Beijing] Troubled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co.'s airline businesses have started paying back overdue jet-fuel bills, though they have yet to settle the amount owed in full, a state-owned supplier said.

The supplier, China National Aviation Fuel Group (CNAF), continues to provide fuel to HNA Group's airlines under existing contracts, a spokesman for CNAF said on Friday. Chinese aviation authorities had asked the airlines to pay overdue bills, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said this week.

HNA Group is in the midst of more than US$10 billion in asset sales after a debt-fuelled acquisition spree in the past few years strained its finances. The Haikou, Hainan-based group is said to have targeted 100 billion yuan (S$20.8 billion) in asset disposals by the first half of the year to ease financial pressures.

HNA Group's Hainan Air said on Friday that jet fuel supply from CNAF remains normal, declining to comment further beyond its earlier statement that the airline prioritises passengers' interest and that it maintains safe and stable operations to ensure smooth travel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, HNA said that a report that it plans to sell its Capital Air unit is untrue.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

ComfortDelGro reorganises businesses in Vietnam, China

Myanmar to start US$2.5b Yangon station revamp

Toyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech: report

Lufthansa foresees fierce competition in 2018

Indian air force told to consider twin-engine jets

International players waiting in the wings to carve out ailing Alitalia

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

hsbc.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore ramping up investment for consumer and wholesale business, hiring 300 more

Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore seeks to expand its family office business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening