Honda in talks with Google's Waymo over self-driving alliance
Alphabet unit may provide autonomous-drive system for Japanese carmaker
HONDA Motor Co said on Wednesday it is talking to Waymo, the autonomous driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, to try to strike a deal that would put its self-driving technology into some of the Japanese carmaker's vehicles.
Both companies stressed that the talks are
