How safe is 'safe enough' to put driverless cars on the roads?

Washington
THERE'S a number that is all the buzz these days in the world of autonomous vehicles: 94 per cent. That's the percentage of car crashes caused by driver error. The implication: Once cars become driverless, there will be hardly any crashes at all.
Not so.
As fully
