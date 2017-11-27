You are here

Home > Transport

Hungary launches rail link tender as CEE-China summit starts

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 7:11 AM

BP_Viktor Orban_271117_21.jpg
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) will sign 11 bilateral agreements with China at the summit.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BUDAPEST] Hungary will publish a procurement tender on Monday for a modernised railway link with Serbian capital Belgrade to ship Chinese goods into Western Europe, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday.

The tender will be published as politicians from China and Central European countries begin a two-day summit in Budapest, with the participation of 16 prime ministers including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"We, in this region, have looked at China's leading role in the new world order as an opportunity rather than a threat," Mr Szijjarto said in a news conference at Budapest's main airport ahead of the Chinese Premier's arrival.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will sign 11 bilateral agreements with China at the summit. Other participating countries and about 1,000 businessmen from the region and China plan to sign dozens of deals, the minister said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The railway link upgrade had been agreed previously and construction of the Hungarian stretch, at an estimated cost of 550 billion forints (S$2.82 billion), is expected to start in late 2020, with China's Exim Bank providing 85 per cent credit coverage, Mr Szijjarto said.

The line could become the main transport route for Chinese goods that arrive by sea at the Greek port of Piraeus and head into other parts of Europe, Mr Szijjarto said.

Deals to be signed at the summit include a US$500 million credit line from the Exim Bank of China to its Hungarian counterpart to finance lending.

China increasingly uses financing to strengthen its presence in the region.

Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic is also expected to sign a concession with the China Shandong International Economic and Technical Corporation in Budapest, the region's transport minister Nedjo Trninic said.

The deal would allow the company to charge a road toll on part of a 100km road it plans to build and fund at an estimated cost of 320 million euros (S$514.3 million) to connect the northwestern town of Banja Luka with the Croatian border.

It would be the first road-construction concession for China in the Balkans.

The Serb Republic railway company Zeljeznice RS is expected to sign another deal with China Shandong International Economic and Technical Corporation for the reconstruction and modernisation of a railway track alongside the planned road from Banja Luka at a cost of 241 million euros.

REUTERS

Transport

Mumbai Airport's flight record shows surge in India air travel

Airbus set to poach Rolls exec to head jetliner sales - sources

Shell and carmakers aim to go the distance with highway charging

Mount Agung eruption: Singapore-Bali flights cancelled due to airport closure

Dozens of flights cancelled as Bali volcano continues to spew smoke

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening