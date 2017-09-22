You are here
Hurricane damage drives hopes for Avis, Hertz, but beware the short-sellers in back seat
New York
SHARES of US car-rental companies Avis Budget Group Inc and Hertz Global Holdings Inc have driven out of the ditch in recent weeks, aided in part by storms that devastated the southern United States.
But sceptics remain, including large positions held by short-sellers in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg