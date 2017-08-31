Hyundai Merchant Marine to invest 470.3b won in new oil carriers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SEOUL] South Korea's largest shipper, Hyundai Merchant Marine, will invest 470.3 billion won (S$568.4 million) in five new very large crude oil carriers (VLCCs), the company said on Thursday.
It will also invest 181.9 billion won in two container ships, the company said in a separate filing.
The investments, due to be completed by September 2019 and May 2018 respectively, aim to boost the competitiveness of its fleet and services.
REUTERS
