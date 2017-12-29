IAG is remaining bidder for insolvent airline Niki

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[FRANKFURT] British Airways owner IAG is negotiating exclusively with Niki's insolvency administrator to take over the collapsed Austrian airline, a source close to the process said on Thursday.
"IAG is the last remaining bidder and is still negotiating now," the person said, adding that the company had put in the highest offer - a double-digit million-euro amount.
REUTERS
