You are here

Home > Transport

Indian passenger plane skids off runway, injuring 15

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 12:49

goaplane33.jpg
An Indian plane carrying 161 passengers and crew skidded off the runway at Goa airport early Tuesday, injuring 15 people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] An Indian plane carrying 161 passengers and crew skidded off the runway at Goa airport early Tuesday, injuring 15 people.

The Indian Navy, which runs the airport in western India, said it was not yet clear what caused the Jet Airways plane to veer off the runway.

The incident happened at the height of the tourist season in Goa, whose palm-fringed beaches attract thousands of holidaymakers every year.

"There are minor injuries, bruises or fractures to 15 passengers. Everyone else was taken out safely," navy spokesman DK Sharma told AFP.

The runway has since been cleared, he added.

Jet Airways said the plane, which was bound for the western city of Mumbai, had veered off the runway while aligning for take-off.

"Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated," it said in a statement.

AFP

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening