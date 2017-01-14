You are here

Home > Transport

India's SpiceJet agrees to buy up to 205 Boeing jets, worth US$22b

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 15:07

41122555 - 12_01_2017 - BOEING-SPICEJET_.jpg
India's SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy up to 205 jets from Boeing , with a firm order of 155 new aircraft and an option for 50 more.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy up to 205 jets from Boeing , with a firm order of 155 new aircraft and an option for 50 more.

The deal would be worth up to US$22 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement. The firm order of 155 737 MAX jets includes 55 planes agreed in an original deal with Boeing in 2014.

Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi that the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening