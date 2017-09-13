Insolvent Air Berlin scraps more long-haul flights

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Berlin
INSOLVENT German airline Air Berlin is scrapping more long-haul flights, this time to the Caribbean from Duesseldorf, because it needs to reduce the fleet due to preliminary insolvency proceedings, it said on Monday.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, was forced
