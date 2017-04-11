You are here
IranAir may receive first Boeing jet sooner than planned
US aircraft maker in talks to release at least one 777-300ER meant for Turkish Airlines, which is deferring deliveries due to weaker traffic after last year's coup attempt in Turkey
Paris
IRANAIR may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to replace cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.
Iran had been expected to receive the first of 80 aircraft ordered from the US plane-maker in April 2018
