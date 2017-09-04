Italy's railway eyes IPO of long-distance services as it diversifies

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Cernobbio, Italy
A STUDY by Italy's state-owned railway company shows spinning off long-distance train services and listing them on the stock market would be beneficial, but the plan is on hold pending government approval, its chief executive said.
Ferrovie dello Stato had
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal