Jakarta launches first airport train to tackle gridlock

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Jakarta
JAKARTA launched the first train connecting its international airport to the city centre on Tuesday, in a move by the Indonesian capital to tackle the gridlock that can make the trip an hours-long headache.
The system links Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo