Japan Airlines invests US$10m in supersonic jet company Boom

Bengaluru
DENVER-based startup Boom Supersonic said on Tuesday that Japan's second biggest carrier Japan Airlines has invested US$10 million in the company, which is building a supersonic passenger aircraft that it claims will be faster, quieter and more affordable to fly than Concorde.
