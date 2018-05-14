You are here

Home > Transport

Japan Airlines join Asia's crowded budget airline market

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 1:13 PM

BP_Japan Airlines_140518_134.jpg
Asia, where more than a dozen new low-fare carriers started in the past two decades, got a new entrant in Japan Airlines Co.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Asia, where more than a dozen new low-fare carriers started in the past two decades, got a new entrant in Japan Airlines Co.

Japan’s second-largest carrier is deepening its bet in the market for frills-free air travel by setting up a carrier in July for medium-to-long-haul international flights from Narita International Airport, which serves Tokyo. The yet-to-be named carrier will start operating two Boeing Co 787-8 aircraft, JAL said in a statement on its website Monday.

JAL - already a shareholder in low-fare carrier Jetstar Japan Co - is targeting a larger slice of the budget-air travel market, which has been slow to take off in Japan relative to other parts of Asia. As visitors to Japan surged, low-fare carriers such as AirAsia Bhd, Jetstar Japan and Peach Aviation Ltd began offering more services to compete against full-service operators JAL and ANA Holdings Inc as well as Shinkansen bullet trains.

Economic growth has spawned a new class of first-time fliers from Vietnam to the Philippines. Low-fare airlines have taken up more than half of the market share in South-east Asia, putting pressure on profitability for full-service carriers, the International Air Transport Association has said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Transport

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

Singapore car marketplace Carro scores US$60m in Series B funding

Singapore transport management startup VersaFleet gets S$2.8m, pre-Series A funding

'Made for China' is Hyundai's new mantra to lure back car buyers

Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error

Airbus, Boeing fly into lucrative services market

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
3 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
4 Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018
5 Former Malaysian PM Najib to take a break amid reports of flight to Jakarta
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore launches best practice papers to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening