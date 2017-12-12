You are here

Home > Transport

Japan carmakers make fresh push on hydrogen stations

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 5:01 PM

TOKYO] A consortium of Japanese auto giants on Tuesday announced plans to set up a new company next year to build more hydrogen refuelling stations, in an effort to bring fuel-cell cars into the mainstream.

There are currently 2,200 fuel-cell cars in Japan with 91 hydrogen stations, according to the industry ministry, but a lack of stations has been a major hurdle for carmakers as they seek to boost production.

A total of 11 firms, including Toyota - the manufacturer of the Mirai, the world's first mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car - Nissan, Honda and the Japan unit of French industrial gases company Air Liquide have agreed to form the company.

The new firm wants to build 80 stations in the first four years of operation, the companies said in a joint press statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fuel-cells work by combining hydrogen and oxygen in an electrochemical reaction, which produces electricity. This can then be used to power vehicles or home generators.

Toyota launched the Mirai - which means "future" in Japanese - in late 2014 as it looked to push further into the fast-growing market for environmentally friendly cars.

The Mirai was its first mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car, after Toyota scored a win with the top-selling Prius hybrid, which combines a regular engine and rechargeable electric battery.

A Mirai fuel-cell vehicle costs 6.7 million yen (S$79,821, nearly double a comparable electric car.

But it does not emit CO2, has a longer cruising range and takes only a few minutes to refuel, compared with several hours required for an electric rival.

Last year, Nissan said it was developing fuel-cell technology that can power cars using plant-based ethanol, a first for the auto industry, and hopes to launch the system in time for Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.

Nissan said the system would be cheaper than rival offerings because it avoids the huge cost of setting up filling stations and would not require bulky hydrogen tanks to be stored on board.

Under a 2016 plan, the Japanese government and the auto industry aim to introduce 160 stations and 40,000 fuel-cell vehicles by March 2021.

By March 2018, there will be nine more stations.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Electric-vehicle car sharing programme officially rolls out with 80 cars

BAIC Motor looks to phase out conventional fuel cars by 2025: China Daily

Morocco announces auto industry deals worth 1.23b euros

Snow grounds flights at Dutch airports

Boeing lifts dividend by 20%, sets new US$18b share buyback

Emas Offshore enters into revised term sheet with BT Investment

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening