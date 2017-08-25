Japan's biggest freight line to test remote-controlled container ship

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Tokyo
JAPAN'S largest container line plans to test a remote-controlled vessel across the Pacific Ocean in 2019 as it pursues fully autonomous technology that could disrupt the global shipping industry.
Nippon Yusen KK is considering using a large container ship for the test from
