Kia Motors Q4 profit slumps amid strikes

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:40

41277381 - 24_01_2017 - SKOREA KIA.jpg
Strikes cut deeply into the fourth quarter profits of South Korea's second largest automaker, Kia Motors, it said Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] Strikes cut deeply into the fourth quarter profits of South Korea's second largest automaker, Kia Motors, it said Thursday.

Net profit came to 320 billion won (S$390.6 million) in the October-December period, down 25.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kia earlier said labour strikes had caused the loss of more than 100,000 cars to missed production.

Sales gained one per cent on-year to 12.91 trillion won.

For the whole year, the company's net profit came to 2.75 trillion won, up 4.7 per cent from 2015.

Full-year sales by value rose 6.4 per cent on-year to 52.71 trillion won, although the number of vehicles sold slipped one percent. Operating profits were up 4.6 per cent to 2.46 trillion won.

AFP

