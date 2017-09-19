KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

COMPANIES specialising in ticketing and fare collection (TFC) are invited to share the latest ticketing technology and developments for the purposes of developing a robust TFC approach for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) of Malaysia and the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) invited companies with expertise in TFC to attend the discussions to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 9-10, 2017.

"MyHSR Corp and LTA envisage a passenger-friendly ticketing system that incorporates the latest ticketing technology while ensuring seamless travel throughout the HSR ecosystem, taking into consideration the cross-border elements of the project as well as the separate operators for its international and domestic services," said the joint statement.

Inputs from the discussions will be taken into consideration when MyHSR Corp and LTA structure the ticketing and fare collection ecosystem, including how the assets company and operating companies are involved in the ticketing process.

Interested parties can visit MyHSR Corp website (www.myhsr.com.my) or the LTA website (https://www.lta.gov.sg/content/ltaweb/en/featured-projects/hsr.html) for more details.