You are here

Home > Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 11:31 AM
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

COMPANIES specialising in ticketing and fare collection (TFC) are invited to share the latest ticketing technology and developments for the purposes of developing a robust TFC approach for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) of Malaysia and the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) invited companies with expertise in TFC to attend the discussions to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 9-10, 2017.

"MyHSR Corp and LTA envisage a passenger-friendly ticketing system that incorporates the latest ticketing technology while ensuring seamless travel throughout the HSR ecosystem, taking into consideration the cross-border elements of the project as well as the separate operators for its international and domestic services," said the joint statement.

Inputs from the discussions will be taken into consideration when MyHSR Corp and LTA structure the ticketing and fare collection ecosystem, including how the assets company and operating companies are involved in the ticketing process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interested parties can visit MyHSR Corp website (www.myhsr.com.my) or the LTA website (https://www.lta.gov.sg/content/ltaweb/en/featured-projects/hsr.html) for more details.

Transport

New Zealand's fuel shortage hits more flights and petrol stations

Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on internet-connected cars

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

SembMarine inks LOI with US firm to deliver S'pore's first CGL carriers

18 NZ flights cancelled after fuel pipeline bursts

Lufthansa and EasyJet bidding for Air Berlin after Etihad bails out

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
4 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening