KL-Singapore high-speed rail to run every 30 mins: Malaysian govt unit

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Seremban
THE Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed express rail service from Bandar Malaysia to Jurong East will run every 30 minutes, said MyHSR Corp project delivery director Mark Loader.
MyHSR, a unit of Malaysia's Ministry of Finance, is working with Singapore's Land Transport
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo