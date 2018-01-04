LTA launches two research grant calls to improve public transport services

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Jan 3 that it is calling for researchers and developers to work with it to improve the land transport system.
It launched two research grant calls for innovative and practical solutions to meet Singapore's current transport
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo