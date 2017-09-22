You are here
LTA unit formed for High Speed Rail
SG HSR will build, own, fund and maintain the civil infrastructure in Singapore
Singapore
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) has formed a subsidiary to implement the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.
SG HSR Pte Ltd will be Singapore's infrastructure company for the HSR project. It will build, own, fund and maintain the civil infrastructure
