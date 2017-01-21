You are here

Home > Transport

LTA unveils improvements for rail network in 2017

Trains on North-South, East-West lines and their power-supply systems to be replaced; operations, maintenance to be stepped up
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

Singapore

THE sleeper replacement programme on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) was completed on Friday, just as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled new initiatives for the rail network for the year.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening