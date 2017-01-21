You are here
LTA unveils improvements for rail network in 2017
Trains on North-South, East-West lines and their power-supply systems to be replaced; operations, maintenance to be stepped up
Singapore
THE sleeper replacement programme on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) was completed on Friday, just as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled new initiatives for the rail network for the year.
Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg