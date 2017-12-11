You are here

Home > Transport

Maersk sees falling rates in bearish sign for trade

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 2:46 PM

dt-maersk line.jpg
The world's largest container shipping line says international freight rates are reversing after climbing for most of this year, raising questions about the sustainability of the global trade recovery.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUMBAI] The world's largest container shipping line says international freight rates are reversing after climbing for most of this year, raising questions about the sustainability of the global trade recovery.

Decade-old oversupply issues swamped demand for containerised sea trade in the third quarter, a senior official at Maersk Line Ltd. said in an interview last week. Over 90 per cent of trade is routed through ships, making the industry a bellwether for the worldwide economy.

"We have started to see some pockets of downward pressure," said Steve Felder, Mumbai-based managing director of Maersk's South Asian unit. The global trade order book at around 13.5 per cent of capacity isn't high, "however, given that freight rates are largely determined on the basis of supply-demand balance, they remain fragile," he said.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth in world trade volume will slow to 4 per cent in 2018 from a projected 4.2 per cent this year, though that's still higher than the seven-year-low of 2.4 per cent hit in 2016. Concern about U.S. protectionism and China's attempts to rebalance its economy away from exports toward domestic consumption pose risks to the revival.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maersk isn't alone. Drewry Shipping Consultants expects the container-shipping freight growth rate to drop to less than 10 per cent in 2018 from around 15 per cent in 2017 as a supply glut hits home. CMA CGM, the No. 3 container shipping company, recently signalled slightly lower rates for 2018 in early negotiations of Asia-Europe contracts, analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG wrote in a Nov. 29 note.

"It remains very early in the negotiation period, but this uncertainty is plainly unhelpful to investor confidence," they said.

Fitch Ratings expects supply of shipping containers to grow more than 5.5 per cent in 2018, outpacing an over 4.5 per cent expansion in demand.

In contrast, the air-freight market is buoyant after years in the doldrums, International Air Transport Association said last week. The development of e-commerce should mean growth rates remain ahead of the pace of expansion in world trade.

Global trade volumes are recovering from a 2015-2016 slump with demand for goods and services rising 5 per cent to 6 per cent on Transpacific and Asia-to-Europe trade this year, according to Rahul Kapoor, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Nevertheless, Mr Felder, whose company is looking to negotiate higher prices in client contracts for next year, says much depends on how the supply glut pans out.

For India, Mr Felder was optimistic. "Given containerised trade growth in the first half was somewhat subdued, it is possible that full-year growth will fall short of double digits," he said. "Much will however depend on fourth-quarter growth levels, which so far look positive."

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Japan's Obayashi says offices raided by prosecutors, shares tumble

Cathay Pacific backs down, extends pilot housing allowances for a year

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

Snow shuts runways, disrupts flights across UK

Ferry freed after running aground at France's Calais port

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

iclw1112_2.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

BT Collage.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Ngiam Shih Chun named EMA chief, to take over from Ng Wai Choong who will be IRAS commissioner, CEO

Dec 11, 2017
Transport

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening