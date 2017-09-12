You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia Airlines to sign US$1.8b Boeing jets deal

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 16:56

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines will announce a deal to buy eight widebody Boeing 787 jets during the visit of Prime Minister Najib Razak to the United States, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The deal, worth more than US$1.8 billion at list prices, is expected to be one of the announcements that will be made after Mr Najib meets with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the sources said.

The United States was Malaysia's third-largest trading partner in 2016. The meeting with Mr Trump is critical for Mr Najib, who is looking to raise his standing globally, and in Malaysia, where he is expected to call general elections in the coming months.

An international graft probe by the United States and several other nations into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has hurt Mr Najib's popularity. With the US visit, Mr Najib is hoping to put the 1MDB scandal behind him.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Najib is scheduled to witness a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Malaysia Airlines and Boeing, according to a schedule of the Prime Minister's events in Washington reported by Malaysian media outlets.

The two sources said Malaysia Airlines considered buying Airbus A330neos before settling on the 787 order. Aircraft manufacturers typically give discounts to list prices.

Malaysia Airlines said it would not comment on reports that are speculative in nature. Boeing and Airbus declined to comment. The sources did not want to be named because the discussions were private.

Brendan Sobie, chief analyst at independent aviation research firm CAPA Centre for Aviation, said the timing of the order alongside Mr Najib's visit raised concerns of potential political influence over the purchase. "This has happened before with Malaysia Airlines - and other airlines in this region for that matter - where the government has decided to buy an airplane that wasn't really required,"Singapore-based Sobie said. "I think in this case the 787 is required anyway. But now that it is a political thing there are questions." Malaysia Airlines has been transforming its operations under two consecutive non-Malaysian bosses as it recovers from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what remains a mystery and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The carrier is targeting a return to profit next year.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Peter Bellew said in June the carrier was in early negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for the purchase of 35-40 new long-range jets.

CAPA analyst Sobie said the airline needed widebodies for growth, as well as to replace ageing A330 aircraft over the next several years, making eight aircraft a smaller than expected order.

In the eight months ended August 31, Boeing announced 426 net orders compared to 215 at Airbus.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Air Berlin cancels flights as pilots call in sick

Volkswagen revs up electric shift with 20b euro, 300-car onslaught

Tycoon Tan says Philippine Air profit comes before stake sale

Dieselgate: timeline of a global scandal

Two years after 'dieselgate', can diesel be saved?

Britain pushes Boeing to drop its Bombardier challenge

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shopping.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening