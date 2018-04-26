You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia to double airport capacity for 2b fliers in Asia

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 7:57 AM

BP_ Kuala Lumpur International Airport_260418_35.jpg
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd plans to double Kuala Lumpur International Airport's capacity as it seeks a bigger slice of the 2.1 billion more passengers expected in Asia Pacific in the next two decades.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd plans to double Kuala Lumpur International Airport's capacity as it seeks a bigger slice of the 2.1 billion more passengers expected in Asia Pacific in the next two decades.

The company is looking to raise the capacity to 150 million, from the current 75 million, in the next 10 to 20 years, Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, chief financial officer of Malaysia Airports, said in an interview on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. The main terminal could reach full capacity in the next two years, he said.

"We have started studies on the optimisation and expansion," Raja Azmi said, declining to comment on how much the plan will cost.

"The outcome will determine the configuration that we will have to take within a year or two."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kuala Lumpur joins neighbouring cities Bangkok and Singapore in looking to expand airport capacity as routes in Asia Pacific are set to become among the world's busiest, according to the International Air Transport Association. Malaysia's tourism board is targeting foreign visitor arrivals of 36 million by 2020, a 39 per cent increase from last year.

Malaysia Airports sees passenger traffic across the airports it manages rising 6.3 per cent this year, as it banks on easier visa approvals for visitors from China and India.

TOP TEN

The company is also looking to Hajj pilgrimages for more traffic and is cooperating with Malaysia Airlines, which provides chartered flights for the annual gathering, Raja Azmi said.

Improving services is a focus for the company, whose ranking in the Airport Service Quality survey fell to 12th in 2017, from ninth the previous year, he said. In 2018, Malaysia Airports is seeking to be back among the top 10.

As part of its five-year plan to diversify earnings, the company set up an international unit that will focus on managing or buying stakes in airfields in the Middle East and Asia. It currently operates airports in Turkey and Qatar.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180426_VIHANNOVER26_3412946.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore gears up to be Asean gateway for German firms

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 ST Engineering's Chinese unit files for bankruptcy after failing to dispose of assets
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_SGViet_260418_3.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Smart cities network to include 3 Vietnam cities

BP_GojekComfort_260418_2.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Indonesia's Go-Jek, ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening