You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia posts lower Q3 operating profit on higher costs

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 6:45 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia Bhd, Malaysia's flagship budget airline, on Wednesday reported lower operating profit for the third quarter, as an increase in expenses offset a growth in capacity.

The carrier's net operating profit for the three months ended September came in at RM374.2 million (S$123.36 million), down 7.7 per cent from a year ago. Average fuel price over the quarter rose 7 per cent to US$63 per barrel, AirAsia said.

Its net profit, however, jumped almost 43 per cent to RM505.3 million, helped by lower deferred tax expenses. This beat a forecast for RM294.9 million from one analyst, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The airline's capacity over the period rose 14 per cent, while its average fare dropped 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AirAsia has been rapidly expanding capacity across Asia to take advantage of robust demand in emerging markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, where cheap tickets help stimulate travel.

The group is planning to add 12 aircraft to its fleet through operating leases in the fourth quarter, in one of its fastest pace of expansions in the last few years.

"Despite travel alert for the potential volcanic eruption of Mount Agung in Indonesia, we remain optimistic as strong demand continues to be observed across most sectors coupled with a stable fuel price and foreign exchange environment," the airline said of its fourth-quarter prospects.

In the third quarter, AirAsia's revenue rose 45 per cent to RM2.45 billion, helped by the capacity increase.

Including revenue from items like extra baggage and food, fares were steady with the prior year.

The load factor - a measure of how full planes are - dropped one percentage point to 87 per cent during the period.

REUTERS

Transport

Electric cars, storage seen arriving early next decade

Toyota showcases humanoid robot that mirrors user

Britain to shake-up railways, could re-open closed routes

Air France-KLM extends India reach with Jet Airways partnership

Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure over volcanic ash

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening