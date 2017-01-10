You are here
Mercedes set to become largest premium carmaker
Its annual sales reach 2.08 million passenger cars which BMW is not expected to beat
Stuttgart
MERCEDES-Benz is expected to reach its goal of becoming the largest premium carmaker four years early - a feat achieved, ironically, only after it stopped chasing market share and focused on making stylish high-tech cars loved by consumers.
Introducing an elegant, sporty
