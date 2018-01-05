You are here

Mongolia delays launch of US$500m airport until 2019

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Ulaanbaatar

MONGOLIA has delayed until 2019 the completion of a long-awaited US$500 million airport project, originally expected this year, the transport minister said.

The delay is a setback in efforts to diversify a mining-dependent economy.

To reduce its dependence on

