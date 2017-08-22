More resources deployed in search for missing sailors of American warship: MPA CEO

[SINGAPORE] More resources have been deployed on Tuesday morning (Aug 22) to search for the 10 missing sailors from the American warship USS John S. McCain, which collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday morning, said Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chief executive Andrew Tan.

Mr Tan said on Tuesday that no effort will be spared to search for the missing sailors and that the resources deployed include those of the United States.

