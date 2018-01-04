More than 5,000 BlueSG electric car rentals in first 3 weeks of service

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
MORE than 3,300 people have signed up for electric car-sharing service BlueSG, with 5,000 rentals in its first three weeks of operation here.
BlueSG, which launched in Singapore on Dec 12 with 80 vehicles and 32 charging stations, announced this in a media release on
