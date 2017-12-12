You are here

Home > Transport

Morocco announces auto industry deals worth 1.23b euros

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 2:37 PM

BP_Renault_111217_80.jpg
The deals include six agreements with French company Renault to expand an "industry ecosystem" allowing the firm to increase local sourcing of car components to 55 per cent, according to a government statement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RABAT] Morocco said on Monday it had signed deals for 26 auto industry projects worth a total of 1.23 billion euros (US$1.45 billion) as it seeks to build its position as an international hub for the sector.

The deals include six agreements with French company Renault to expand an "industry ecosystem" allowing the firm to increase local sourcing of car components to 55 per cent, according to a government statement.

Renault has a large factory in the northern Moroccan city of Tangiers that opened in 2012, and an older assembly plant in Casablanca.

Another 13 of the new projects are planned as part of a manufacturing hub linked to a PSA Peugeot Citroen factory under construction in Kenitra, north of the capital, Rabat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That plant is due to open in 2019 and initially produce 90,000 vehicles a year.

The projects announced on Monday are with companies from France, Spain, Italy, China, South Korea, Japan and the United States, and are expected to create more than 11,500 jobs, the government statement said.

Eleven of the companies will be operating in Morocco for the first time, Abdel Wahid Rahal, a senior official at the ministry for industry, investment, trade and digital economy, told Reuters.

On Saturday, officials announced a memorandum of understanding with Chinese automaker BYD to build an electric car plant near Tangier that is expected to create 2,500 jobs.

They gave no details on the value of the deal.

Unlike many countries in the region, Morocco has avoided a big drop in foreign investment following the global financial crisis and the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011, partly by marketing itself as an export base for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The kingdom has attracted a number of big auto and aerospace investors in recent years.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Japan carmakers make fresh push on hydrogen stations

Electric-vehicle car sharing programme officially rolls out with 80 cars

BAIC Motor looks to phase out conventional fuel cars by 2025: China Daily

Snow grounds flights at Dutch airports

Boeing lifts dividend by 20%, sets new US$18b share buyback

Emas Offshore enters into revised term sheet with BT Investment

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening