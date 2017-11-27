Mount Agung eruption: At least 14 Singapore to Bali flights cancelled

At least five flights from Singapore to Bali's Ngurah Rai airport were cancelled on Monday due to the eruption of Mount Agung.

Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport said in a statement that it will be closed for the whole of Monday and reopen on Tuesday morning.

At Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on Monday morning, travellers from a cancelled Scoot flight to Bali tried to get on flights to other parts of South-east Asia to have their holidays elsewhere instead.

About 50 passengers were seen queueing at a Scoot airline counter at 10am - half an hour before their original flight was scheduled to take off.

Scoot said on Facebook on Monday morning that its three flights today to and from Bali - TR280/281, TR285/285 and TR 288/289 - are cancelled due to the airport's closure arising from the eruption of Mt Agung.

Housewife Alayspari Suppramayan, 55, who had planned to visit Bali for three days with her daughter and sister, said there was a lot of confusion at Changi Airport.

"We were checking for updates over the weekend and came fully prepared for things to be cancelled. But the Scoot staff didn't seem to know anything and kept re-directing us to different queues. We've been in four different queues in two hours," she said.

"I know it's a natural disaster and things are unexpected. But what irks me is that the staff didn't seem to know the situation in Bali might escalate and when it did, they didn't know how to handle the situation," she added. She and her companions were later put on a noon flight to Bangkok.

Other travellers told The Straits Times that they were still going ahead with plans to visit Bali by heading to areas on the island unaffected by the volcano eruption.

Croatian Boris Mihaljevic, 35, said he is aiming to reschedule his Scoot flight to Surabaya on Tuesday and then to hop on a boat to Bali. "It's a bit of a hassle but that's the plan so far," said Mr Mihaljevic, a biologist, who is travelling with his wife Diana, 32. "It's not so bad, we only lose a day if we get there tomorrow afternoon," he added.

It was a different scene at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, where a 11.50am Garuda Indonesia flight to Bali was cancelled.

Check-in counters were empty. A counter staff said a notice was sent out at 7am on Monday to inform passengers of the cancellation. Passengers were rebooked on the next available flight, or allowed to request a full refund from Garuda.

At the airport's Terminal 4, Ms Yenny Chung, 30, was trying to rebook a flight to Indonesia after she received word the night before that her AirAsia flight was cancelled. At least four AirAsia flights to Bali on Monday have been cancelled.

"It's a hassle because all of our accomodations have been booked, and we were due to fly out to East Timor from Bali on Thursday," said the nurse. She and her parents, who are based in Australia, are going to Timor to visit relatives.

She added: "I just hope the airline or insurance covers a direct flight to Timor from here, in case the situation in Bali continues and flights still can't fly in."

Earlier at 8am on Monday, Changi Airport Group put up a post on Facebook to advise passengers to check its website - changiairport.com - or its app, iChangi, for flight updates.

Passengers may also go to their respective airlines for updates, it added.

Singapore Airlines said on its website at 8.45am that the following flights on Monday have been cancelled: SQ938/SQ939, SQ942/SQ943, SQ946/SQ947, SQ948/SQ949, MI176/MI175.

It added that customers travelling to Denpasar, Bali, between Nov 27 and Dec 4 this year with tickets issued on or before Nov 27, may contact their nearest SIA ticket office if they would like to rebook or request a refund of their tickets.

The new travel date must commence on or before Jan 31 next year.

SIA also advised customers to update their contact details to receive updates on their flights and check the SIA website regularly for updates.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to affected areas of Bali.

Mount Agung has been rumbling since September, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to shelters.

On Monday, the Indonesian authorities raised the threat warning from the volcano to its highest level, amid fears that potentially greater eruptions could be imminent.