Mount Agung eruption: Singapore-Bali flights cancelled due to airport closure

At least five flights from Singapore to Bali's Ngurah Rai airport were cancelled on Monday due to the eruption of Mount Agung.

The airport said in a statement that it will be closed for the whole of Monday and reopen on Tuesday morning.

Changi Airport Group, in a Facebook post around 8am on Monday, advised passengers to check its website - changiairport.com - or its app, iChangi, for flight updates.

Passengers may also go to their respective airlines for updates.

Singapore Airlines said on its website at 8.45am that the following flights on Monday have been cancelled: SQ938/SQ939, SQ942/SQ943, SQ946/SQ947, SQ948/SQ949, MI176/MI175.

It added that customers travelling to Denpasar, Bali, between Nov 27 and Dec 4 this year with tickets issued on or before Nov 27, may contact their nearest SIA ticket office if they would like to rebook or request a refund of their tickets.

The new travel date must commence on or before Jan 31 next year.

SIA also advised customers to update their contact details to receive updates on their flights and check the SIA website regularly for updates.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to affected areas of Bali.

Mount Agung has been rumbling since September, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee to shelters.

On Monday, Indonesian authorities raised the threat warning from the volcano to its highest level, amid fears that potentially greater eruptions could be imminent.