MRT commuters to get heads-up on carriage space

New system will alert passengers on appropriate platform doors to queue at
Tue, May 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180515_STMRT15_3435413.jpg
The Land Transport Authority says the system will channel commuters to less-crowded train cars for easier boarding. It also maximises each train's capacity.
BT PHOTO

Singapore

DOWNTOWN Line MRT commuters will soon have a better sense of which cabins of an oncoming train are more crowded or are empty, and choose the appropriate platform doors to queue at.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday announced the pilot of a new Passenger Load

