You are here

Home > Transport

N Korea agrees to warn of activity that poses danger to aviation: UN agency

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

NORTH Korea has agreed not to engage in activities hazardous to aviation without advanced notice, a UN aviation agency official said on Thursday, an assurance that could lead to major airlines resuming flights through its airspace.

Airlines take indirect routings to avoid North Korea due to the threat posed from unannounced missile launches that are worrisome in the wake of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine.

If the airspace was deemed safe, carriers could save fuel and time on some routes between Asia and Europe and North America.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials from the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) visited North Korea this week to discuss a request by Pyongyang to open a new air route that would pass through North Korean and South Korean airspace.

"We received a solid assurance from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea that they will not be engaging in activities hazardous for aviation without full advanced notice for the other states in the region, and that they would coordinate that activity to ensure that we could retain safety," ICAO Air Navigation bureau director Stephen Creamer said upon his return to Beijing.

Asked whether this meant international airlines would resume flights over North Korea, ICAO regional director Arun Mishra said: "It's always a possibility ... We're continuing towards establishing a more healthy relationship."

It is the latest sign of practical reconciliation measures taken since North Korean and South Korean leaders met last month for a first summit in years, and signed a pledge to pursue peace on the peninsula.

Countries such as Britain, France, Germany and the United States have advised airlines not to fly in North Korean airspace, called the Pyongyang flight information region (FIR).

Mark Zee of Flight Service Bureau, which provides safety information on airspace to airlines, said on Wednesday that North Korea had provided warnings of all missile launches until around 2014 but that gradually ended and by 2016 airlines avoided the airspace entirely. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening