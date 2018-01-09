New Berlin airport needs extra 1b euros before opening: report

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Berlin
BERLIN'S much-delayed new airport needs up to one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) in extra funds before it can open, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag said on Sunday, in what would be another setback for the project which is expected to open in October 2020.
The report said
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo