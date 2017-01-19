You are here

Home > Transport

New COE quota up 8.9%

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 14:00
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

37439817 - 11_02_2016 - frcoe.jpg
The next certificate of entitlement (COE) quota will expand by 8.9 per cent to 26,391 after shrinking for two straight quarters, with all passenger car categories benefiting from the increase.
PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

THE next certificate of entitlement (COE) quota will expand by 8.9 per cent to 26,391 after shrinking for two straight quarters, with all passenger car categories benefiting from the increase.

The February to April 2017 quota will make available an average of 8,795 COEs per month.

From next month onwards for three months, the number of COEs for Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc and 130 hp - will jump 11.3 per cent to 4,104 monthly; while Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc or 130 hp - will rise 9.2 per cent to 2,714 each month.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - will spike 20.5 per cent to 963 monthly.

Only Cat C - for commercial vehicles and buses - and Cat D - for motorcycles - will contract. Cat C will shrink 10.8 per cent to 322 COEs per month and Cat D will fall 6.6 per cent to 692 monthly.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening