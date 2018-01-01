You are here

Home > Transport

New Yorkers up in arms over ERP-like pricing

New York edges closer towards a congestion pricing plan in bid to ease congestion in Manhattan at peak hours
Mon, Jan 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180101_KVFEE1_3243126.jpg
For Mr Friedrich, any fee would be too much. Even US$8 would add up to US$96 a month, as much as his electric bill, and to more than US$1,000 a year.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

THE closest subway station to Bob Friedrich's home in eastern Queens is 16km away, so he drives to work in Manhattan at least three times a week.

The accountant is one of thousands of commuters who stand to lose under any congestion pricing plan that would charge a fee to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Airbus' year-end boom for narrow-body jets masks woes for its wide-body superjumbos

JetBlue sings the delay blues, heading for worst year since 2007

British Airways owner IAG to buy insolvent Austrian holiday airline Niki

SMRT staff face cheating charges over S$10m of contracts

SoftBank succeeds in bid to buy big Uber stake

SATS wins Mumbai Airport international cargo concession

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

Most Read

1 'Trump Slump' ahead for US stocks in 2018
2 Ripple's rise is poised to rain on Ether's 'flippening' parade
3 Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees
4 The other side of the economy
5 Japan's economy could get a boost in 2018 from Bitcoin
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_010118_1.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Government & Economy

2017 growth hits 3.5%; PM looks to new year with confidence

Jan 1, 2018
Real Estate

Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate

BT_20180101_RCCOL19XD5_3243266.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Stocks

Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance

BT_20180101_SKYLINE_3243193.jpg
Jan 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

At Skyline, one bitcoin gets you a limo pick-up, champagne, oysters, caviar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening