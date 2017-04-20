Norwegian to launch low-cost Singapore-London flights in Sept

LOW-COST airline Norwegian plans to start non-stop flights between Singapore's Changi Airport and London Gatwick Airport on Sept 28 this year, Changi Airport Group said in a release on Thursday.

Initially flying four times a week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, Norwegian will increase the service to five times for the Northern winter season between late October and late March the following year.

Norwegian will use a 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a two-class configuration offering economy and premium cabins.

It will be operated by Norwegian's UK subsidiary called Norwegian UK (NUK), using Gatwick-based crew.

London is Changi Airport's 14th busiest route. More than 1.2 million passengers travelled on the route in 2016. Norwegian's service means an 11 per cent increase of one-way seats weekly, said the release.

With Norwegian's launch, the number of weekly flights from Singapore to London will increase to 502. Currently, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Garuda Indonesia fly direct to London, but they arrive at Heathrow.

Within the region, Norwegian currently flies to Europe from Bangkok, but not to London. The cheapest one-way fares from Bangkok to Paris Orly Airport are currently 474 euros (S$710) in May and 371 euros in June.

In June, low-cost carrier Scoot will start flying to Athens on the Boeing 787, also known as the Dreamliner.