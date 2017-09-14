NTSB blames Tesla autopilot system for 2016 fatal Florida crash

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
TESLA Inc's design of its autopilot system contributed to a 2016 fatal crash in Florida, US accident investigators concluded as they recommended that all carmakers prevent autonomous driving systems from being used on roads for which they are not designed.
The National
