You are here

Home > Transport

One dead, 14 missing in Malaysia sand dredger capsize

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 4:09 PM

06616828.jpg
One crew member was killed and 14 others, most of them Chinese, were missing Wednesday after a sand-dredging vessel capsized off Malaysia, with some believed trapped alive inside the sunken hull.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] One crew member was killed and 14 others, most of them Chinese, were missing Wednesday after a sand-dredging vessel capsized off Malaysia, with some believed trapped alive inside the sunken hull.

The coastguard said authorities in the southern state of Johor were alerted at 8.50am that the vessel, the JBB Rong Chang 8, had sank.

Two boats were sent to the scene and found one Chinese national dead and three others alive, the coastguard said.

A search is continuing for the 14 sailors -12 Chinese, one Indonesian and one Malaysian - still missing, said a coastguard statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sanifah Yusof, a senior coastguard official, told AFP that divers searching for the missing crew believed some could still be alive inside the overturned boat.

"We believe there are some crew trapped in the ship. The divers knocked on the body of the ship and got a response," he told AFP.

It was not clear what caused the accident in Muar district. The weather in the area was fine.

Dredging sand from coastal areas is a booming and lucrative business. The sand is shipped to wealthy land-scarce areas such as Singapore for reclamation and construction work.

But environmentalists have long argued that the practice damages local communities and ecosystems.

Last year two foreign vessels manned by Chinese crew were seized off Malaysia's west coast for allegedly conducting illegal sand-dredging.

AFP

Transport

French protests to cause widescale train disruption on Thursday

Volvo owner's Chinese unit sees overseas deals fuelling growth

App for Singapore commuters to book different types of transport to be launched by end-2018

Airbus to name new CEO at the end of the year

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

2017 was a busy year for salvors

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

2018-02-26T062740Z_419004453_RC12F44BD660_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Hong Kong Exchange's big bet on China suddenly under threat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening