Pakistan's women-only taxis eye new cities after successful roll-out in Karachi

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Karachi
BRAVING whistles, catcalls and vulgar remarks, Karachi's female taxi drivers are determined to stay on the road to ferry women safely around the teeming city - from home to the office, to college and even to late-night wedding parties.
Since March, women in Pakistan's
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo